Brady Bunch house hits the market
The famous home that was built in 1959 and made famous from the television series "The Brady Bunch" is for sale. If you have $1,855,000 laying around, the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, CA could be yours. The home sits on 12,500 square-foot lot right behind the Los Angeles River.
Brady Bunch House
The home is 2,477 square foot and has kept the 1970's decor inside. According to the LA Times, the original owners, Violet and George McCallister had purchased the home for $61,000 in 1973. Since both of the owners had died, the children are now selling the home.
Behind the White House in Washington D.C., the Brady Bunch house is the second most photographed house in the nation. If you're cool with randoms taking a bunch of selfies in front of your house.