Brady Bunch house hits the market

The famous home that was built in 1959 and made famous from the television series "The Brady Bunch" is for sale. If you have $1,855,000 laying around, the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, CA could be yours. The home sits on 12,500 square-foot lot right behind the Los Angeles River.

The home is 2,477 square foot and has kept the 1970's decor inside. According to the LA Times, the original owners, Violet and George McCallister had purchased the home for $61,000 in 1973. Since both of the owners had died, the children are now selling the home.