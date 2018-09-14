/
Entretenimiento

Bob Morales clinging on to life according to actor that portrayed him in "La Bomba"

Actor Esai Morales posted to his social media the condition of the actor
Sep 14, 2018 – 12:52 PM EDT

Esai Morales posted to social media and asking prayers from "La Bamba" fans. According to the post, Bob Morales, who helped with contribution on making the movie "La Bomba" and a brother to the late Ritchie Valens is clinging to his life.

Esi portrayed Bob Morales in the movie "La Bomba" but isn't related to him but coincidently share the same last name.

