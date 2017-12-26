Bob Givens; animator of Bugs Bunny dead at 99

The world just lost Robert Herman Givens at the age of 99. Givens' career lasted over 60 years as an animator for Bugs and many other well known characters. Givens worked for Hanna-Barbera, Warner Bros. and Disney drawing cartoon characters such as Daffy Duck, Tom & Jerry, Alvin and the Chipmunks as well as Popeye.

His career began back in 1937 at Disney where he worked on Donald Duck. Later in 1940, Givens joined Warner Bros where he gave us Bugs Bunny.

In between animating, Givens served his country in the United States Army during World War II then returned back to animating.