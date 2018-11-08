Arnold Schwarzenegger 'shaken' after plane trouble

Arnold Schwarzenegger was on his way back home to Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon leaving London's Heathrow on an Airbus A380-841 with 327 other passengers on board.

Reports state that British Airways flight 269 had suddenly dropped 1,000 feet right off of the west coast of Scotland. The plane had experienced engine trouble and quickly declared an emergency where the aircraft returned to Heathrow after being in the air circling for about an hour to burn up the fuel before landing.

The Sun reports that the 71-year-old actor was a little 'shaken up' after the incident but he said that he was impressed the way the airline crew had handled things.

The airline company put had put Schwarzenegger and other passengers on the flight in a hotel before heading back to the United States Wednesday.