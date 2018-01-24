Rumors say that Kawhi Leonard wants out

There has been reports that there has been differences between the San Antonio Spurs and Kawhi Leonard according to ESPN's Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith.

Rose explained that he heard that Leonard wanted out of San Antonio because they were not able to attract mega-star basketball players to play with him.

Also the report says that players don't want to "work" under coach Gregg Popovich.



The Spurs' General Manager RC Buford reassured the press saying: "There is no issue between the Spurs organization and Kawhi. From day one all parties have worked together to find the best solutions to his injury."

It was also said that LaMarcus Aldridge wasn't happy in San Antonio but Popovich assured they are doing everything they can to make their players happy.