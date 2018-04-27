Jason Witten to retire

After a 15-year run, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is expected to retire and join the Monday Night Football broadcast booth as an analyst.

The 35-year-old has appeared in 239 games with 229 starts with 1,152 catches, 12,448 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns.

Witten was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2003 NFL draft and wore the number 82 jersey. Witten was named to 11 Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2007 and 2010 in his career.