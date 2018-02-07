publicidad
Inician los eventos conmemorativos por el tricentenario de la ciudad de San Antonio

Inician los eventos conmemorativos por el tricentenario de la ciudad de San Antonio

Conozca la oferta de eventos culturales y artísticos que se realizan en la ciudad a partir del 5 de febrero.

Por: Univision
Esta exposición de arte busca homenajear los orígenes de San Antonio San Antonio: KWEX

The San Antonio Tricentennial celebration continues with more featured events commemorating San Antonio’s storied history. Residents and visitors can explore the official events calendar and sort events by day, time, council district or county precinct. The official Tricentennial magazine features a complete listing of events through the end of the year. The magazine is available for free at H-E-B stores and Jim’s Restaurants throughout the city.

Residents and visitors can also learn about upcoming events and activities by signing up for the official Tricentennial e-newsletter at www.sanantonio300.org.



Featured Tricentennial Events Week of February 5 – 11, 2018

Opening: UTSA Tricentennial Arts & Culture Series
The Department of Art and Art History is pleased to host a 5-part “Tricentennial Arts and Culture Series” throughout 2018. Featuring local and regional artists, exhibitions and programs include creative work produced in a full range of traditional and new media. Guest curators have chosen artists whose work engages with themes that consider the histories and legacies before Texas independence, the relationships between natural and built environments, the unique character of San Antonio urban and suburban life, Mexican American and Latin American heritage, and new directions in artistic experimentation. The first in this series, The River That Remembers: Visions of San Antonio’s Landscape, curated by Taylor Bates, includes artists whose work reflects the diverse character of San Antonio’s natural and cultural landscapes. Drawing, painting, and sculpture focus attention on how current landscapes reflect historic change, serve contemporary needs, and inspire conceptual investigations.

Various Events Through May: Common Currents
Six downtown artist-centric organizations: Artpace San Antonio, Blue Star Contemporary, Carver Community Cultural Center, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute, and the Southwest School of Art, will partner to present an exhibition that will illuminate the 300 years of their hometown’s history. Common Currents is a diverse, encyclopedic showcase of San Antonio’s history as told and rewritten by more than 300 visual and performing artists, invited to participate by their peers, and presented over 6 venues. Hours: Opening night for each venue is 6 PM – 8 PM. All other days are regular business hours.

Exhibits are now open at Artpace San Antonio (1718 – 1767) and Blue Star Contemporary (1768 – 1817).

Hours: Opening night for each venue is 6 PM – 8 PM. All other days are regular business hours.

Artpace San Antonio: January 18 – March 4
445 N. Main Ave., 78205
Exhibit: 1718 – 1767
Blue Star Contemporary: February 1 – May 7
116 Blue Star, 78204
Exhibit: 1768 – 1817
Southwest School of Art: February 15 – April 22
300 Augusta St., 78205
Exhibit: 1818 – 1867
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center: March 1 – April 29
1300 Guadalupe St., 78207
Exhibit: 1868 – 1917
Carver Community Cultural Center: March 15 – April 26
226 N. Hackberry, 78202
Exhibit: 1918 – 1967
Mexican Cultural Institute: March 29 – May 7
600 Hemisphere Plaza Way , 78205
Exhibit: 1968 – 2017

Opens February 8th: Something To Say: The Mcnay Presents 100 Years Of African American Art


Organized by the Museum’s Head of Curatorial Affairs, René Paul Barilleaux, in consultation with curatorial adviser Lowery Stokes Sims, Something to Say is the first exhibition of modern, postwar, and contemporary African American art to be presented at the McNay in an exhibition of this scale. Featuring over 50 paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and photographs by a wide range of 20th- and 21st- century artists, Something to Say draws its contents primarily from three San Antonio collections: the McNay, the Harmon and Harriet Kelley Foundation for the Arts, and the Nicholas/Foster collection.

Planned activities include lectures, gallery talks, and tours; Sunday afternoon family art workshops; teacher workshops; a free Teen Night; a film series dedicated to African American/Black cinema; Free Second Thursday events; and adult workshops every Wednesday.

February 9th: Classical Music Institute 300 And Beyond
Programming throughout 2018 will be dedicated, or will include works, to celebrating San Antonio's 300th Anniversary, including a World Premiere during our summer 2018 education program (CMI). Dates of Programming: February 9-10; May 11-12; June 22; November 30 - December 1; June 22 - June 23

February 11th: San Antonio Metropolitan Ballet And Youth Orchestras Of San Antonio Tricentennial Festival Of Music And Dance
San Antonio Metropolitan Ballet and YOSA present a powerful collaboration in celebration of San Antonio’s Tricentennial. This performance will include a variety of music and dance selections that resonate with the city’s rich cultural heritage. The concert will feature Karin Heiden’s ballet, “For Those Left Behind,” in honor of the men and women in military service and their families. The ballet, set to Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, featuring a classical Spanish guitar soloist showcases a Spanish-themed courtyard festival prior to the soldier’s departure for war. This classical ballet is an interpretation of a community’s support for its soldiers and the emotional struggles of four couples. The free event is on February 11 th from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are free but required for attendance.

A complete list of events can be found at www.sanantonio300.org.

