Santikos Palladium gets a lovely makeover

The Santikos Palladium movie theater got a little make-over after 16 years in business. Univision 41 was there to check it out.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we've got a chance to check out the refreshed theater.
Once you enter the newly renovated theater, you will notice the two staircases in the lobby that lead to the bar.
The theater company added luxurious new power reclining seats with mini tables that swivel so you don't have to put your meal on your lap anymore.
A new feature for the theater are these comfortable lounges for couples.
There's more drink options along with a new location for the butter station.
A representative for Santikos had said that only the IMAX theater was the only one not renovated.