Santikos Palladium gets a lovely makeover

We got to check it out during Monday's grand opening.

Por: Univision
Santikos representative cut the ribbon to Palladium theater after renova...

The Santikos Palladium movie theater got a little make-over after 16 years in business. Univision 41 was there to check it out.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we've got a chance to check out the refreshed theater.

The ribbon cutting makes the renovations complete.

Once you enter the newly renovated theater, you will notice the two staircases in the lobby that lead to the bar.

Staircase that leads up to the bar

The theater company added luxurious new power reclining seats with mini tables that swivel so you don't have to put your meal on your lap anymore.

Santikos Palladium's new luxurious power recliner seats with table.


A new feature for the theater are these comfortable lounges for couples.

Couple lounges right in the front of the movie theatre.

There's more drink options along with a new location for the butter station.

More variety of drink options.
The butter was moved in a new convenient location.

A representative for Santikos had said that only the IMAX theater was the only one not renovated.

The seats in the IMAX theater remain the same.
