Santikos Palladium gets a lovely makeover

We got to check it out during Monday's grand opening.

The Santikos Palladium movie theater got a little make-over after 16 years in business. Univision 41 was there to check it out.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, we've got a chance to check out the refreshed theater.



Univision / Robert Morris

Once you enter the newly renovated theater, you will notice the two staircases in the lobby that lead to the bar.



Univision / Robert Morris

The theater company added luxurious new power reclining seats with mini tables that swivel so you don't have to put your meal on your lap anymore.



Univision / Robert Morris



A new feature for the theater are these comfortable lounges for couples.



Univision / Robert Morris

There's more drink options along with a new location for the butter station.



Univision / Robert Morris

Univision / Robert Morris

A representative for Santikos had said that only the IMAX theater was the only one not renovated.

