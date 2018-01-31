Former Spurs player and wife killed in car accident

Former San Antonio Spurs player Rasual Butler and his 31-year-old wife Leah LaBelle were killed in a car crash in Los Angeles suburb early Wednesday morning.
TMZ reported that Butler lost control of his SUV in Studio City and hit a parking meter before slamming into a wall and flipped into a shopping plaza.
Authorities say that speed was a factor before the SUV lost control.
38-year-old Butler had played in the NBA for 14 seasons and played for the Spurs during the 2015/16 season.
LaMarcus Aldridge posts his condolences to their families on Twitter.
Butler stared in Trina's music video "Here We Go" in 2005. Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer signed to Epic Records and was on the 3rd season of "American Idol" in 2004.
Survived is their daughter Raven Butler.