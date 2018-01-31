publicidad
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Rasual Butler #18 of the San Antonio Spurs slam dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 118-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Spurs player and wife killed in car accident

Butler played for the Spurs during the 2015/16 season.

Former San Antonio Spurs player Rasual Butler and his 31-year-old wife Leah LaBelle were killed in a car crash in Los Angeles suburb early Wednesday morning.

TMZ reported that Butler lost control of his SUV in Studio City and hit a parking meter before slamming into a wall and flipped into a shopping plaza.

Authorities say that speed was a factor before the SUV lost control.

38-year-old Butler had played in the NBA for 14 seasons and played for the Spurs during the 2015/16 season.

LaMarcus Aldridge posts his condolences to their families on Twitter.

Butler stared in Trina's music video "Here We Go" in 2005. Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer signed to Epic Records and was on the 3rd season of "American Idol" in 2004.

Survived is their daughter Raven Butler.

