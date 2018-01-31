publicidad
Battle of Flowers parade announce big change

Battle of Flowers parade announce big change

The major change would help everyone enjoy the parade better.

Por: Univision
Battle of Flowers Fiesta Parade

The Battle of Flowers organizers have just released a statement that the parade will begin a little earlier this year. The organization announced on January 31st that the Vanguard will kick off festivities at 9:05am on April 27th beginning on Grayson and Broadway.

Also, there will be a new section of the parade called "Simplemente San Antonio" at 9:30am featuring San Antonio's first responders of police and fire departments.

Previous start times took place near midday at 11:30am with the official parade rolling in at 12:20pm where the sun was directly shining on everyone. Some tickets still say that the parade starts at 10am.

Would you wake up a bit earlier to see the day parade?

