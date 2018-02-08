publicidad
Aquatic circus to roll through San Antonio

Aquatic circus to roll through San Antonio

This circus features many, many acts to amaze you.

Por: Univision
Cirque Italia rolls through San Antonio

Cirque Italia has only been around for six years founded by Manuel Rebecchi who has a long history in European circus. The European style water circus is going to take place on the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall starting on February 15th.

The water circus runs city-to-city inside a huge tent that holds 35,000 gallons of water with acrobats dazzling guests as the artists perform their stunts under a dynamic lid that simulates rainfall. There are also fountains dazzling below in an animal free environment.

The Cirque Italia has been around the United States performing thousands of shows.

Cirque Italia runs through February 18th.

