J Balvin Becomes the Most Streamed Artist

J Balvin is now the most streamed artist on Spotify worldwide with his most recent single “X” having been streamed more than 327 million times with a little over 48 million monthly listeners; just enough to surpass Drake and claim the title. This achievement follows Balvin’s 2017 summer single “Mi Gente” making it to No.1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, becoming the first Latin song performed completely in Spanish to make the Top 50 Chart.

This recent milestone may be indicative of a change in consumer preferences, as Spotify has reported a 110% increase in Latino music listening since 2017. Other Latino artists such as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee, who became the first ever Latino artist to become the most streamed artist on Spotify, have either made it to the Top 50 monthly streamed list or the Top 20 all-time streamed list.

“It’s bigger than J Balvin,” he said in a recent statement, “it’s the movement and it’s in Spanish. We are proving that Latinos have the power to connect with an audience on a global level without having to leave our identity behind. This is an achievement for the entire Latino community. I’m so grateful to Spotify for the enormous support to the reggaetón movement.”