Ozuna is now a radio DJ

It looks like Ozuna is adding 'Radio Show Host' to his already impressive resume.

Aside from being one of the world's most popular trap artists, the Puerto Rican trap artist has now signed on to host the nationally-syndicated trap show Trap Kingz.

Trap Kingz is featured on Apple Music's 'Beats 1,' radio station. Ozuna follows in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, who previously hosted the show's first six episodes.

During his time hosting the show, the 25 year old will continue to highlight the popular Latin trap scene and give artist's a platform to showcase their music. In addition, Ozuna has even announced that he will premiere his new single 'Ahora Dice' with Cardi B and Anuel AA on the show.

Aside from hosting the show, the 'El Farsante' singer will be keeping busy. He is currently preparing for his 2018 tour.