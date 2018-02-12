Ozuna is now a radio DJ

The Latin trap artist is the new host of the 'Trap Kingz' radio show
Photo: Facebook/Ozuna - Puerto Rican trap artist Ozuna poses for a photo on his Facebook page on August 28, 2018. The singer recently signed on to host Apple Music's 'Beats 1,' an international radio show that features trap artists.
By:
Colleen Baker
Feb 12 | 5:37 PM EST

It looks like Ozuna is adding 'Radio Show Host' to his already impressive resume.

Aside from being one of the world's most popular trap artists, the Puerto Rican trap artist has now signed on to host the nationally-syndicated trap show Trap Kingz.

Trap Kingz is featured on Apple Music's 'Beats 1,' radio station. Ozuna follows in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, who previously hosted the show's first six episodes.

During his time hosting the show, the 25 year old will continue to highlight the popular Latin trap scene and give artist's a platform to showcase their music. In addition, Ozuna has even announced that he will premiere his new single 'Ahora Dice' with Cardi B and Anuel AA on the show.

Aside from hosting the show, the 'El Farsante' singer will be keeping busy. He is currently preparing for his 2018 tour.


2018 PENDIENTE QUE LLEGA @odiseaworldtour @dimelovi 🌎

A post shared by A U R A 🐻 🇵🇷 🇩🇴 (@ozunapr) on

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Olympic ice skaters perform to "Despacito"
  2. World faced with a tequila shortage
  3. Luis Miguel announces tour dates
  4. Team USA first woman to land triple axel jump in Olympics
  5. Aquatic circus to roll through San Antonio