Olympic ice skaters perform to "Despacito"

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images - GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang of China compete in the Figure Skating Team Event - Pair Skating Short Program during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 9, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Univision RadioFeb 12 | 4:16 PM EST
Ice skaters from Team China, Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu performed their routine to a cover version of "Despacito" by Leroy Sanchez and Madilyn Bailey.
Team China wasn't the only team to use "Despacito" for their routine. South Korean ice skating team, Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin also used a slowed down version of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's song. Their routine also included "Mujer Latina" by Thalia.