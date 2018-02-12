Olympic ice skaters perform to "Despacito"

Ice skaters from Team China, Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu performed their routine to a cover version of "Despacito" by Leroy Sanchez and Madilyn Bailey.

Team China wasn't the only team to use "Despacito" for their routine. South Korean ice skating team, Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin also used a slowed down version of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's song. Their routine also included "Mujer Latina" by Thalia.