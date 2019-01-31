Luis Fonsi appears and performs on late night TV show

On Wednesday (January 30), Luis Fonsi was the special musical guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. When Fonsi hit the stage, the audience applauded with a warm welcome.

Fonsi had briefly shared with Fallon before making his big appearance on the popular late night TV show stage that he was in a doo-wop group called "The Big Guys" in Orlando. Fonsi had also pointed out that he and his family moved from Puerto Rico to Orlando when he was about 11-years-old.

He reminisced about how his teacher gave their group a name and how he kept in touch with Joey, Eric, and Joel to this day and remain best friends.