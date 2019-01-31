/
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Radio Nacional

Luis Fonsi appears and performs on late night TV show

Fonsi's new album Vida is out on February 1st
Jan 31, 2019 – 4:48 PM EST

On Wednesday (January 30), Luis Fonsi was the special musical guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. When Fonsi hit the stage, the audience applauded with a warm welcome.

Fonsi had briefly shared with Fallon before making his big appearance on the popular late night TV show stage that he was in a doo-wop group called "The Big Guys" in Orlando. Fonsi had also pointed out that he and his family moved from Puerto Rico to Orlando when he was about 11-years-old.

He reminisced about how his teacher gave their group a name and how he kept in touch with Joey, Eric, and Joel to this day and remain best friends.

The conversation then steered into how "Despacito" became a world-wide success as well as "Vida". 41-year-old Fonsi also told the audience when Vida, his next album, would be released.

RELATED:Luis FonsiJimmy Fallon
Advertisement
Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.