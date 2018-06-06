J Balvin - all that’s left is global domination

Si necesitas reggaeton, DALE!!! Apparently, like his song- Jbalvin has been taking his own advice. Turns out Columbian artist J. Balvin has one of the top albums of 2018, according to Time Magazine in their latest publication.

When it comes to creativity Balvin's vision shows through his work in his fifth album, Vibras. The mastery of combination of reggaetón and trap, in Spanish, gives the album a distinct sound that most definitely makes you move your esqueleto to his catchy beats.

Vibras was released May 25, 2018, and Balvin swiftly transcended into the mainstream music world with his all Spanish album. "Every song is a different world," Balvin said in Billboard interview. And he proves it; being that every collaboration in this album includes artist from all walks of life. Think about it, Queen Bee doesn’t collaborate with just anyone.

With many top hits in America, the Latin artist has established his ongoing success and achievements which are truly noteworthy. Balvin's collaboration with Beyoncé and Cardi B gave him the recognition of being the first reggaetón artist to perform on the Coachella 2018 stage. The clash of cultures, the vibrant colors, y la buena vibra brought by Balvin’s “Mi Gente” performance with Beyoncé, and his performance of "I like it", with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, made it one for the books.

What is interesting about the new 14 song album, is that it involves more female artists of various genres: Anitta, Carlita Morrison and Rosalia; something that has never been seen by a male reggaetón artist within this predominantly male genre.

"I like to make music instead of working with superstars," Balvin said in his Billboard interview. This exact mindset, is what sets Balvin apart from his competitors.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is more to add to Balvin’s limelight. Balvin’s song "Positivo" is the official world cup anthem; another triumph for the Columbian reggaetón artist. And let me tell you, this song is a golazo for sure!