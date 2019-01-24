Bad Bunny opens up in "Caro" video

Bad Bunny has been open to everyone about his personality from the very beginning of his career.

In fact, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican native does his nails, dresses the way he wants to without any care of what anyone things.

In the music video "Carao", Bad Bunny explains a bit further in detail by swapping genders with a girl who is Puerto Rican model, Jazmyne Joy, who acts and does just like Bad Bunny. Joy even has the same haircut as BB.

She gave gratitude about being in the video in an Instagram post.