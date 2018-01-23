Cristiano Ronaldo powers through training has a nasty bruise

Real Madrid Futbol star Cristiano Ronaldo hit the field in Spain Tuesday showing off a huge black eye. Manager for Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane said that Ronaldo was given two or three stitches after the game Sunday. "He's all right."

The forward for Real Madrid suffered the injury when playing against La Coruna on Sunday. He was well enough to check out his injury and walk on his own with the team's doctor.