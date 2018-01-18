Snoop Dogg jams out to Mexican corrido

Photo: YouTube: Regio Entertainment Group Live! - Rapper Snoop Dogg listens to Mexican corrido <i>''Da Mas O Da Menos' </i>by El Movimiento Aleterado in his car. The clip was posted to YouTube in July 2017.
By:
Colleen BakerJan 18 | 4:48 PM EST
How on earth had we never seen this clip?
In this YouTube clip posted last summer, Snoop Dog can be seen jamming out to Mexican group El Movimiento Alterado's corrido ' Da Mas O Da Menos.'
Snoop even busts out a "grito" - and honestly, we are 100% here for it.
Watch the full video now:
Maybe Snoop will follow the lead of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Justin Bieber and collaborate with a Latino artist soon.
We will keep our fingers crossed Until then, we will just have to practice our grito.