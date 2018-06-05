Rescue efforts underway in Guatemala

More than 60 people have been confirmed dead and more than 300 are injured after Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) errupted on Sunday, June 2nd. The last time Guatamala experienced a deadly volcano erruption was 1902, when Santa Maria volcano errupted.

More than 1.7 million people are affected by the erruption of the deadly volcano according to Coordinadora Nacional para la Reduccion de Desastres (CONRED).

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales called for three days of mourning.

The volcanic ash which consists of pulverized rock, minerals and volcanic glass covered a 12 mile radius friom Volcan de Fuego.

Sergio Cabanas who is the General Secretary of Guatemala's CONRED National Disaster Management Agency said: "It's a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected El Rodeo village. There are injured, burned and dead people."

CONRED stated that all of the dead were concentrated in three towns: El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel Los Lotes.

Please I beg you to pray for my country Guatemala, a volcano erupted today and hundreds of people lost their homes and have severe injuries



Already 6 deaths confirmed, please pray 😔🙏🏻#VolcánDeFuego



pic.twitter.com/MNxFVpShod — Gab 🇬🇹 (@taephonista) June 4, 2018

Monday, many people are carrying loved ones down the street in a fueneral procession in Alotenango.

#PNCProtegerYServir



De esta manera nuestros valientes elementos de Policía Nacional Civil rescatan a una bebé, luego que el #VolcánDeFuego hiciera erupción. pic.twitter.com/leoviIMPL1 — PNC Guatemala (@PNCdeGuatemala) June 4, 2018

There is an offical fundraiser website set up to help the injured get medical and supplies to those who need it the most. The funraiser was set up by Ben Powless a human rights activist in Canada who was visiting friends and colleages in Guatemala when they learned about the horrific events happening. They had to help. They're aiming to raise funds for the essentials such as toilet paper, water, gas masks, medical supplies and more.