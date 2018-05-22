LL Cool J raised money for cancer awareness all thanks to his wife
The extraordinary LL Cool J is helping bring more awareness to cancer and to help with cancer research. The 50-year-old rapper was inspired by his wife Simone Smith who had battled bone cancer.
Mr. Smith was attending the BCRF Hot Pink Party which annually raises money for breast cancer research in which raised $5.5 million.
Cool J told Page Six: "Economics is always a big issue and that is a bigger issue that affects everything. Health, food, nutrition and education. That is a much bigger discussion that I can't do in a sound bite right now. But I will say this is really important that we do research - because that is the only way we can find a cure - and if we find a cure, then we can figure out to make sure all the people who need the cure have it."