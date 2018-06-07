Lil Wayne reached settlement against Cash Money

Lil Wayne is banking it now due to winning the major settlement with Birdman and Cash Money.

Back in 2015, Weezy filed a $51 million lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records label and Universal Music Group. He was owed the money for his delayed album Tha Carter V.

Recently Lil Tunechi's attorney, Howard King filed a legal notice with the court to dismiss the lawsuit on May 23rd. Universal executives had agreed to pay to settle the case in the sum of $10 million.

Lil Wayne's lawsuit had demanded the executives of Cash Money to release all of the documents with both artists' contracts.