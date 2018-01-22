Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B may be releasing a collaboration

Bronx Babes unite!
Rumors have been swirling since December, that Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B collaborated on a song called 'Quiero Dinero (I Want Money)'.
The speculation began when an unofficial version of the song was leaked on YouTube. Even though the song has since been taken down, J. Lo just may have confirmed the duet.
The 'On The Floor' singer broke into a dance routine that sampled Bardi's 'Bodak Yellow' (along with a snip of Rihanna's 'B***h Better Have My Money') as part of her set.
Lopez used the dance break to tease for her upcoming single, 'Quiero Dinero,' which is due out later this month. The song is rumored to be featuring DJ Khaled and Bardi, which would make sense if they were in the studio in late December.
Bardi took to her Instagram page to share her love for J. Lo.
Is this collaboration the real deal!? We will just have to wait and see!