Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B may be releasing a collaboration

Photo: Instagram: Jennifer Lopez - (Left:) Rapper Cardi B posts a photo to her Instagram page on January 11, 2018. (Right:) Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the CALIBASH urban music festival in Los Angeles, California on January 20, 2018. The singer danced to a sample of Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow,' fueling rumors that Cardi is featured on Lopez's upcoming single, 'Queiro Dinero,' due out later this month.
By: Colleen Baker
Bronx Babes unite!

Rumors have been swirling since December, that Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B collaborated on a song called 'Quiero Dinero (I Want Money)'.

The speculation began when an unofficial version of the song was leaked on YouTube. Even though the song has since been taken down, J. Lo just may have confirmed the duet.

The 'On The Floor' singer broke into a dance routine that sampled Bardi's 'Bodak Yellow' (along with a snip of Rihanna's 'B***h Better Have My Money') as part of her set.

Lopez used the dance break to tease for her upcoming single, 'Quiero Dinero,' which is due out later this month. The song is rumored to be featuring DJ Khaled and Bardi, which would make sense if they were in the studio in late December.


Me and Khaled #studioflow #lovemywork❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Bardi took to her Instagram page to share her love for J. Lo.

Is this collaboration the real deal!? We will just have to wait and see!

