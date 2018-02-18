J Balvin greets fans at San Antonio Rodeo

A few lucky winners got the chance to meet the 'Mi Gente' singer backstage
Colleen Baker
Feb 18 | 11:47 AM EST

Reggaeton artist J Balvin definitely knows how to bring the energy.

Last night, the Colombian native brought his "buenas vibras" to the San Antonio Rodeo.

Balvin performed hits from his entire catalog, including 'Ay Vamos' and 'Ginza' to his more current hits like 'Machika.'

Check out the photos from backstage here:

At the end of the evening, Balvin took to his Instagram page to thank everyone for coming out. Based on his posts, it looks like he will be returning to the Alamo City again soon!

San Antonio !!!!! Hay que repetir !!!!

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

San Antonio !!!!! Hay que repetir !!!!

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Meet and Greet with J Balvin
  2. Univision Fan Fair announces line-up
  3. Khalid and Normani release 'Love Lies'
  4. DJ Automatic premieres 'Music Snob' mixtape
  5. Hundreds get married on the steps of the courthouse