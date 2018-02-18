J Balvin greets fans at San Antonio Rodeo

Colleen BakerFeb 18 | 11:47 AM EST
Reggaeton artist J Balvin definitely knows how to bring the energy.
Last night, the Colombian native brought his "buenas vibras" to the San Antonio Rodeo.
Balvin performed hits from his entire catalog, including 'Ay Vamos' and 'Ginza' to his more current hits like 'Machika.'
Check out the photos from backstage here:
At the end of the evening, Balvin took to his Instagram page to thank everyone for coming out. Based on his posts, it looks like he will be returning to the Alamo City again soon!