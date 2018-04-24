Hip Hop

Watch Kevin Hart star in J Cole's new video "Kevin's Heart"

The comedian stars in his own music video about his own infidelity scandal

Back in December 2017, comedian Kevin Hart confessed that he was cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

A little back further on August of 2017, reports had stated that Hart was being extorted over photos taken without him knowing in a Las Vegas hotel room with another woman. One month later, Hart expressed that he made "a bad error in judgement" and made a public apology video posted to Instagram for his wife and kids. Kevin praises that he is still married to Eniko.

Now, J. Cole, brings the topic back to light in a new music video which was directed by Cole and Scott Lazer focusing on the 38-year-old actor.

Check out the music video below where Cole makes a cameo appearance.

Cole dropped his new album KOD last week and is expected to shatter records.

RELATED:J. Cole