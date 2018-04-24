Watch Kevin Hart star in J Cole's new video "Kevin's Heart"
Back in December 2017, comedian Kevin Hart confessed that he was cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.
A little back further on August of 2017, reports had stated that Hart was being extorted over photos taken without him knowing in a Las Vegas hotel room with another woman. One month later, Hart expressed that he made "a bad error in judgement" and made a public apology video posted to Instagram for his wife and kids. Kevin praises that he is still married to Eniko.
Now, J. Cole, brings the topic back to light in a new music video which was directed by Cole and Scott Lazer focusing on the 38-year-old actor.
Check out the music video below where Cole makes a cameo appearance.
Cole dropped his new album KOD last week and is expected to shatter records.