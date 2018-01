A new series to air on the USA Network that investagates the murder of hip hop legends Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. The series is titled,

To promote the new series, the promotional team found the perfect spot for a billboard. The spot is located at the corner of South Fairfax and Wilshire, the spot where Biggie was shot leaving Petersen Automotive Museum.

The billboard says "20 Years. Still Unsolved." with a date and the network.