The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar release 'Pray For Me'

With Marvel's 'Black Panther' getting closer and closer, the movie is already projected to shatter box office records. (We have a feeling last week's 'African Royalty'-themed Hollywood premiere only heightened the anticipation!)

Aside from the film's stellar cast. the movie soundtrack is no doubt also a huge part of fan's excitement for opening night.

Kendrick Lamar first dropped the official tracklist on January 31, and fans were instantly hyped to see new music from Khalid, Travis Scott and 2Chainz (just to name a few!)

Now, Kung Fu Kenny and The Weeknd just released the audio for one of the song's off the album.

WARNING: This song contains mature language.



This marks the second song from the sountrack that has been released. K-Dot first gave fans a taste of what to expect earlier this month when he released 'All The Stars' featuring SZA.