Suspect who murdered XXXTentacion arrested

22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams is now in the custody of Broward County Sherriff's department for the murder of Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy better known as XXXTentacion on Wednesday (June 20).

The mother of XXXTentacion got word during the vigil of her son that the perpetrator was arrested.

In the video above you hear the mother say "I just got the text just now, from one of the detectives... they just arrested them, they got them!"

Williams was wanted for violating his probation for a previous grand theft charge and is being held without bail. Detectives worked quickly to arrest Williams taking him into custody at a little before 7pm in Pompano Beach, Florida.