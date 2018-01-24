Sting and Shaggy to release entire joint album on 4/20

2018 continues to be the year of amazing musical collaborations.

Perhaps the most shocking of the duos to come out this year, we may have foun Shaggy and Sting announced that they are releasing an entire full-length EP together. The "Caribbean-influenced" LP is called '44/876' - comes out on April 20 (AKA 4/20.)

Interscope Records already released audio of the first official single, 'Don't Make Me Wait.'



Sting also just announced earlier today that he will be performing at The Grammys this Sunday night.