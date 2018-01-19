Snoop Dogg interviews Kathy Bates

Snoop Dogg has a way with the ladies.

When Uncle Snoop isn't hanging out with his OG BFF Martha Stewart, he is still finding time to charm some other leading ladies.

Snoop invited Kathy Bates' to appear on his show 'GGN News' to talk about her new show, 'Disjointed.' In the Netflix show, Bates' plays cannabis queen Ruth Whitefeather Feldman - a woman who recruits her son to help run a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

