NF premieres 'NO NAME' music video

Univision RadioJan 19 | 4:57 PM EST
Michigan-born rapper NF is quickly making a name for himself in the hip hop world.
The 26-year-old just premiered his music video for his latest single, 'NO NAME.'
From what it appears, fans are beyond thrilled with the new track off of his 'Perception' album.
The song comes off the heels of the massive success of 'Let You Down.'
Though he may seem young, don't let his age fool you. NF has been releasing music since 2010 and has already managed to cross over between hip hop and Christian hip hop genres. His international tour kicks off this month in Alabama and will wrap up on July 13 in Kentucky.