Mya returns with new album "T.K.O."

38-year-old R&B songstress, Mya returns to the music scene with her new eighth studio album T.K.O. (The Knock Out) released via her independent label, Planet 9. This is the follow up to her previous album titled "Smoove Jones"

T.K.O. features 12-tracks and her first single "Damaged" which was released on March 23, 2018. Damaged was a story about admitting that her new love interest could really hurt her if he wanted to, because she is so caught up.

Mya's album, T.K.O. comes one day shy of the 20th anniversary of her 1998 debut self titled album Mya.