Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes appear in Big Game ad

Colleen BakerFeb 1 | 3:21 PM EST
Commericals are always a huge part of the SuperBowl, and this year is no exception.
Doritos and 7-Up just premiered their joint TV ad that is set to run during Sunday's Big Game, and we love it.
First off, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage comes busting through to Busta Rhymes' 'Look At Me Now.' Then, just when you think your eyes cannot see anything more magical, the one and only
God
Morgan Freeman comes in with Missy Elliott's 'Get Ur Freak On.'
Check out the full commercial below: