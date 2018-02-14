Moneybagg Yo visits the Dana Cortez Show

The rapper teases a potential Drake collaboration and his friendship with Migos
Photo: Colleen Baker - (Left to right:) DJ Automatic, Dana Cortez, Moneybagg Yo and Anthony A. pose for a photo together on Thursday, February 8, 2018. The Memphis rapper discussed everything from his new album '2 Heartless' to his longtime friendship with Migos.
By:
Colleen Baker
Feb 14 | 11:58 AM EST

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is making waves in hip hop music.

The Memphis-native stopped by the Dana Cortez Show to talk about his upcoming album, '2 Heartless'.

Less than a week after visiting the show, he released the official album, which features collaborations with Quavo and Yo Gotti.

During the interview, Bagg hinted that a collaboration with Drake may have already happened.


He also discussed his kids and how an altercation led him to become friends with Migos.


Watch the full interview below:

Artículos Relacionados

  1. Cardi B is reportedly pregnant
  2. DJ Automatic premieres 'Music Snob' mixtape
  3. Eminem releases "River" teaser for music video featuring Ed Sheeran
  4. Hip Hop legend Lovebug Starski dead at 57
  5. DJ Automatic to headline Big Game party in Minneapolis