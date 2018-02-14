Moneybagg Yo visits the Dana Cortez Show

Photo: Colleen Baker - (Left to right:) DJ Automatic, Dana Cortez, Moneybagg Yo and Anthony A. pose for a photo together on Thursday, February 8, 2018. The Memphis rapper discussed everything from his new album '2 Heartless' to his longtime friendship with Migos.
Colleen BakerFeb 14 | 11:58 AM EST
Rapper Moneybagg Yo is making waves in hip hop music.
The Memphis-native stopped by the Dana Cortez Show to talk about his upcoming album, '2 Heartless'.
Less than a week after visiting the show, he released the official album, which features collaborations with Quavo and Yo Gotti.
During the interview, Bagg hinted that a collaboration with Drake may have already happened.
He also discussed his kids and how an altercation led him to become friends with Migos.
Watch the full interview below: