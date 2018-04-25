Meek Mill is a free man

Robert Rihmeek Williams or better known as Meek Mill was released on "unsecured bail" granted by a judge of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 24th.

The 30-year-old was locked up for five months at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA after being sentenced for violating probation on a gun and drug case from 2008.

Mill gave a statement on Twitter: “I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

Mill continued posting to Twitter thanking the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Also, Mill wanted to let everyone know that he will be working with his legal team to get his conviction thrown out within 60 days.

It wasn't long after his release that Mill was swooped up in a helicopter sent by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. Mill was dropped off just in time for him to attend the Sixers playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Moments later after being released, Mill rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell replica in front of thousands of fans in his hometown at the game.

Mill also attended the basketball game sitting next to Rubin and Kevin Hart.

The case remains under appeal but has sparked outrage from criminal justice reform activists such as Colin Kapernick, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Kevin Hart, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Rubin.

Rubin told CNN in an interview: "I think what the support did is bring the overall problem of the criminal justice reform that's needed to light, there's so many other people that have been wrongfully convicted."