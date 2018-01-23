Mary J. Blige makes Academy Award history

Mary J. Blige has always been a force of nature.

While most people have been a fan of Blige's music career for years, fans are now appreciating her star power as a full-fledged actress.

Blige stars as character 'Florence Jackson' in 'Mudbound,' a period piece film that follows two men who return home from World War II to work on a farm in Mississippi.

That role has led the 'Be Without You' singer to land herself not one - but two - Oscar nominations: 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' and for 'Best Original Song' for 'Mighty River.'

As it turns out, Blige has just made Academy Award history.

According to Essence Magazine, "in addition to being the first Oscar-nominated Actress in a Supporting Role in a film directed by a woman of color (Dee Rees), Blige is also the first person ever to be nominated for a performance and original song in the same year —for the same film."

Go get em', Mary!

#TimesUp #goldenglobes A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:18pm PST