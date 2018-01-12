Mary J Blige gets her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix - HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 11: Mary J. Blige is honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix)
Univision RadioJan 12 | 11:55 AM EST
The night of January 11, 2018 was an unforgettable night for Mary J. Blige! Blige celebrated her birthday and receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her close family and friends in Hollywood, California.
By Blige's side was Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jimmy Lovine, Andre Harrell, and Tyrese Gibson was in support.