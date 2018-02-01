Logic talks Trump in post-Grammy press conference

The '1-800-273-8255' rapper addressed his politically-driven performance after the awards show
Photo: YouTube: RattPack TV - Logic appears in the press room at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, January 28, 2018. During the press conference, the rapper addressed the topic of why he chose to address topics of race and women's rights during his live televised performance.
Colleen Baker
Feb 1 | 5:23 PM EST

Logic had a lot to celebrate at the Grammys this year.

Aside from two nominations, the '1-800-273-8255' rapper also got to perform his hit live.

Hot off of the stage, the rapper was asked about why he chose to tackle President Donald Trump's insensitive comments about "sh*thole countries."


Watch Logic's powerful performance along with Khalid and Alessia Cara below:

