Hip Hop
Logic files for divorce
The couple had been married for two years
Univision Radio-Apr 20, 2018 – 3:31 PM EDT
It's been nearly a month since Sir Robert Bryson Hall II or better known as Logic had separated from his wife Jessica Andrea. Now, the Maryland rapper had officially filed for divorce on Thursday (April 19).
The two were last seen together at the 60th Grammy Awards in January, where Logic was nominated two times.
Rumors had speculated that there may have been infidelity, but those rumors were quickly shut down.
Logic and Andrea first got married in October 2015 and were together for two years.
April 10, 2018