Lil Wayne gives warning to trash throwing fans
Rapper Lil Wayne gave a fair warning to his fans who threw things on the stage while performing at the Cannibis Cup on Saturday, April 21st.
Tunechi said: "I don't know if it's love or y'all trying to promote something, but I'm from New Orleans and we don't know how to accept that s**t. I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. So I don't want to end this show in a bad way, but let's just keep it going. Don't throw nothing at me."
The 35-year-old rapper continued with his performance without any incident.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.
A year ago the rapper had to cut a show short because a concertgoer had thrown a drink onstage.
Weezy is still in legal battles with Cash Money for $51 million in a case that is "hostile "according to sources. Fans are still waiting for "Tha Carter V" to drop.