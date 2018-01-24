Lil Uzi Vert gets custom rainbow Rolex

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti accompanied the 'XO TOUR Llif3' rapper to the jewelry store
Photo: Instagram: shynejewelers - Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti go shopping at Shyne Jewelers in Philadelphia. Vert reportedly bought a customized rainbow Rolex from the luxury jewelers.
Jan 24 | 11:03 AM EST

Lil Uzi Vert's world just got a little more colorful.

The 'XO TOUR Llif3' rapper shared video of a rainbow colored Rolex with his fans.

Vert reportedly bought the rollie with Playboi Carti at Shyne Jewelers in Philadelphia. While they were there, it looked like the guys even got behind the counter.


