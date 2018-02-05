Kylie Jenner releases 'To Our Daughter' video

A big congrats are in order for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The two just welcomed their first child together - a healthy baby girl - on February 1, 2018. Now, Kylie is finally giving us an exclusive look of her pregnancy journey earlier today when she published a video titled, 'To Our Daughter' to her YouTube page.

The video follows Kylie and Travis through the pregnancy announcement, the baby shower and the delivery.

Watch the entire tribute video below:



After keeping fans largely in the dark during her entire pregnancy, Kylie took to her Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday to explain why she kept her pregnancy news under wraps.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Even though Kylie and Travis have yet to announce the baby's name publicly, but we have a theory that the couple will be naming their daughter, "Butterfly."

If you pay close attention, throughout the whole video there is a reoccuring theme of "butterflies."

First, you can see a close up of Kylie's necklace.

Then video also shows several children's books on a shelf. Look closely at the right hand corner of the center book.

Immediately after, you can see a quick pan over a wall in the baby's nursery with...you guessed it: Butterflies.



Last but not least, how can we not mention Travis' hit "The Butterfly Effect."

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



Now that the announcement has been made, Travis, Kris and the entire Kardashian clan seem to be very happy.

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018