Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal newborn daughter's name

By:
Colleen BakerJan 19 | 1:38 PM EST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially announced the name of their newborn daughter.
The little bundle of joy's name is Chicago.
Proud mama Kim announced the baby's name on her official website.
Chicago was born on January 15 at 12:47 AM, via surrogate.
Chicago joins her siblings: 4-year-old North, and 2-year-old Saint.