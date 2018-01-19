Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal newborn daughter's name

Kim confirmed the baby's name on her official website
Photo: Facebook: Kim Kardashian / Facebook: Kanye West - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced that &#39;Chicago&#39; is the name of their newborn daughter. Kardashian confirmed the news via her official website on January 19, 2018.
Colleen Baker
Jan 19 | 1:38 PM EST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially announced the name of their newborn daughter.

The little bundle of joy's name is Chicago.

Proud mama Kim announced the baby's name on her official website.


Chicago was born on January 15 at 12:47 AM, via surrogate.

Chicago joins her siblings: 4-year-old North, and 2-year-old Saint.

