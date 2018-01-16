Kim and Kanye West welcome new baby via surrogate

A huge congratuatlations is in order for Kim and Kanye West as they welcome a new baby. The new baby arrived at 12:37am weighing in at 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

Kim posted to social media "She's here" with a link to her website. On her website, Kim says "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. - Love Kim Kardashian West."