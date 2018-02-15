Khalid and Normani release 'Love Lies'

The Grammy winner and the Fifth Harmony singer recorded the song for the 'Love, Simon' soundtrack
Photo: YouTube: Khalid - Singers Normani and Khalid appear on the cover art for their new single, 'Love Lies.' The song appears on the 'Love, Simon' soundtrack.
Colleen Baker
Feb 15

Khalid has just released an unexpected duet.

The 'Location' singer teamed up with Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei to record 'Love Lies' as a contribution to the 'Love, Simon' soundtrack - a film that chronicles the coming of age story of Simon, a boy who is secretly gay and falls in love for the first time.


Khalid's and Normani's smooth, soulful song is a perfect R&B compliment to the otherwise pop-centric soundtrack - which features artists such as Bleachers and Troye Sivan.

Listen to the full audio below:


Just before releasing the single on Valentine's Day, Khalid gave us a behind the scenes look in the recording studio.

Normani also gave us a sneak peak of a potential music video when she teased a back to school-themed photo on her Instagram page back in July.

Issa school day.

A post shared by Normani (@normanikordei) on

The soundtrack is out now.


