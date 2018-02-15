Khalid and Normani release 'Love Lies'

Khalid has just released an unexpected duet.
The 'Location' singer teamed up with Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei to record 'Love Lies' as a contribution to the 'Love, Simon' soundtrack - a film that chronicles the coming of age story of Simon, a boy who is secretly gay and falls in love for the first time.
Khalid's and Normani's smooth, soulful song is a perfect R&B compliment to the otherwise pop-centric soundtrack - which features artists such as Bleachers and Troye Sivan.
Listen to the full audio below:
Just before releasing the single on Valentine's Day, Khalid gave us a behind the scenes look in the recording studio.
Normani also gave us a sneak peak of a potential music video when she teased a back to school-themed photo on her Instagram page back in July.
The soundtrack is out now.