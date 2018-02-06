Kendrick Lamar and SZA premiere 'All The Stars' music video

As fans anxiously wait the release of Marvel's 'Black Panther' in theaters, Kendrick Lamar has been keeping us calm by releasing some of the music off of the official soundtrack.

He and SZA just dropped the official music video for 'All The Stars,' the first single off of the film's soundtrack.

In the video, K-Dot comes in hard and SZA's sultry vocals take us to another level.

Watch the music video below:

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



The soundtrack features new music from The Weeknd, Khalid, 2Chainz and Travis Scott. We have no doubt that this album is going to be as epic as the movie itself.