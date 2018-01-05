Justin Timberlake reveals 'Man Of The Woods' tracklist

Justin Timberlake has announced the full track listing for his upcoming album, 'Man Of The Woods.'

After dropping his first single, 'Filthy', last night, fans are anxiously waiting for the full album to drop on February 2.

Pay close attention to tracks #8 and #9: 'Morning Light' and 'Say Something.' Both of these songs appear to feature other artists. 'Morning Light' has "A.K." listed as a featured artist on the song. Timberlake has not 100% confirmed who these artists are.

Could it be a pop duet with Anna Kendrick? It would not be completely unreasonable to think so, considering that the two did work together on the 'Trolls' soundtrack with their cover of 'True Colors.' Kendrick also appeared in Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling' music video. Other rumors are swirling around the possibility that it could be a soulful duet between him and Alicia Keys.