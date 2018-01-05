Justin Timberlake releases music video for 'Filthy'

We have been waiting for this.

Justin Timberlake has just released his first single off his upcoming album, 'Man Of The Woods.'

The upbeat track, called 'Filthy,' is already an instant hit.

According to Timberlake, this song should be played VERY loud - and honestly, we agree.



In the music video, JT portrays a Steve Jobs-like character who unveils an ultra-intelligent dancing robot to a stunned audience at a tech conference in Kuala Lumpur. You know, that old chestnut.

While this is definitely not something we would normally see in a pop video, we are digging the direction that Justin is heading in on his new album.

Watch the entire music video below:



The album comes out February 2nd.



