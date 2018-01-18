Justin Timberlake and Pharrell release 'Supplies' music video

Photo: YouTube: Justin Timberlake - Justin Timberlake appears in the politically-charged music video for <i>'Supplies,' </i>the second single off his <i>'Man Of The Woods' </i>album.
Colleen BakerJan 18 | 11:41 AM EST
Justin Timberlake has taken a political turn in his latest music video.
The video for 'Supplies' opens up to a series of politically-driven videos projected onto TV screens - referencing everything from Trump's Muslim Ban to women's access to birth control. If you look closely, Timberlake even tackles the topic of racism by flashing the name 'Freddy Gray' on one of the TV screens. (it can be seen in the bottom left hand corner, at the :21 second mark.)
To help get his point across, Timberlake got both Pharrell and actress Eiza González to make powerful cameos in the video.
Check out the full video below:
Both JT and Pharrell promoted the new track on Instagram.