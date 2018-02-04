Juicy J welcomes baby daughter to the world

The rapper announced the arrival on Twitter.
42-year-old rapper, Juicy J announced on Twitter that his baby daughter has been born on Friday, February 2, 2018. J and his wife Regina Perera named their daughter, Kamai Houston.


The Memphis rapper posted to social media a photo of him holding his new bundle of joy.


Baby Girl what a blessing you are✨✨ @kamaihouston

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on

Congrats to J and his wife on their new baby girl!

