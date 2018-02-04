Juicy J welcomes baby daughter to the world

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer - ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 17: Rapper Juicy J performs onstage at Power 106 FM's Powerhouse at Honda Center on May 17, 2014 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
By:
Univision RadioFeb 4 | 9:29 AM EST
42-year-old rapper, Juicy J announced on Twitter that his baby daughter has been born on Friday, February 2, 2018. J and his wife Regina Perera named their daughter, Kamai Houston.
The Memphis rapper posted to social media a photo of him holding his new bundle of joy.
Congrats to J and his wife on their new baby girl!